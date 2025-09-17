Newsom Trolls Trump Over His ‘Warm Epstein Welcome’ in U.K.

Gavin Newsom flamed President Donald Trump for damning pictures of him with Jeffrey Epstein projected on to his royal accommodations.

The California governor’s press office reposted a news clip to X on Wednesday showing a huge image of Trump and Epstein on Windsor Castle.

Trump gets a warm Epstein welcome in the UK.pic.twitter.com/iuqQJTC7f9 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 17, 2025

Newsom wrote above the video, “Trump gets a warm Epstein welcome in the UK.”

The series of images showed Trump with his old friend, Epstein, and included a copy of the lewd birthday letter the president allegedly sent to the late pedophile.

Campaign group Everyone Hates Elon descended on Windsor Castle with a massive photo of Trump and Epstein ahead of the president's visit. Everyone Hates Elon/AFP via Getty

Thames Valley Police arrested four people in connection with the stunt, which was reportedly led by the group Led by Donkeys, on “suspicion of malicious communications,” CNN reported.

The projection stunt follows a similar one where protesters unfurled a massive image of the pair over the Long Walk at Windsor Castle.

Trump’s unprecedented second state visit to the U.K. has drawn many protests across the pond, including roughly 70 people who gathered Tuesday outside the castle.

The "Trump Baby" blimp made its debut during Trump's "working visit" to the country in July 2018. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Thousands more took to the streets after his arrival on Wednesday, which included a return of the iconic “Trump Baby” blimp, which made its debut during Trump’s “working visit” to the country in July 2018.

And it hasn’t stopped Newsom’s frequent trolling on the other side of the world either.

Newson, for months, has been tweeting in Trump’s bombastic style to roast him.

A MASSIVE WIN PATRIOTS!! ALL BECAUSE OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM!!! CONGRATULATIONS! — GCN https://t.co/ki6YBauO9C pic.twitter.com/Qliy6QjPgT — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 27, 2025

He sarcastically called out Cracker Barrel in August for its logo change. And when the Southern chain reverted its logo, in Trump’s preferred style, Newsom immediately took credit for it, writing, “A MASSIVE WIN PATRIOTS!! ALL BECAUSE OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM!!! CONGRATULATIONS!

British news channel, Channel 4, fired off a comedic tweet in Trump’s writing style, saying they will be “SHOWING MORE THAN 100 ‘UNTRUTHS’ TOLD BY YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

WHY IS CHANNEL 4 COPYING ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM??? I AM THE LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD! CEASE AND DESIST!!! — GCN https://t.co/yZO6twgxSr — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 17, 2025

Newsom quipped back at the post, jokingly calling them out for copying his writing style.