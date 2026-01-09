Newsom’s Hollywood Wife Slams Trump After Second Federal Agent Shooting

Jennifer Siebel Newsom joined her husband in tearing into President Donald Trump after a federal agent shot two people in Portland, Oregon.

A Border Patrol agent fired his weapon during a targeted stop in east Portland just after 2 p.m. local time Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security said, claiming the driver of the car tried to run over officers.

The incident came a day after a woman was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom tore into the Trump administration on Thursday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Jennifer Siebel Newsom unleashed on the Trump administration after the Portland shooting, following the lead of her husband, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has made headlines for his relentless online trolling of the president.

“The Trump Administration continues to play games with lives,” Newsom’s wife, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, wrote on X. “Absolutely horrific to see another attack at the hands of federal agents. This should not be normalized.”

Siebel Newsom, 51, in 2022 accused the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein of raping her in a hotel room in 2005. She is a Stanford University graduate and wrote, directed, and produced the 2011 award-winning documentary Miss Representation.

The Newsoms with their 16-year-old daughter, Montana. They also share three younger children. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Vogue

She is also the founder and CEO of film production company Girls Club Entertainment, LLC, which develops independent films with a focus on empowering women.

The California governor also spoke out against the Trump administration in multiple posts on X.

“Yet another attack and shooting by President Trump’s private police force on American soil. Disgusting,” the governor wrote. “Remember, if you are going to protest — do so peacefully. Do not play into their games of escalation. They do not care about you, only their agenda.”

“Trump’s private police are killing Americans in American cities,” he wrote in another post.

“There will be consequences. There will be accountability. Justice will be served,” Newsom added.

Newsom has spent months ridiculing the president and his policies, often imitating Trump’s rambling, all-caps Truth Social rants, and the attack dog image has boosted his own profile. Newsom has also taken aim at Vice President JD Vance who accused him of “trying to be a fake carbon copy of Donald Trump.”

Siebel Newsom made headlines in November for her savage takedown of the president, as she ripped into his leadership.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom accused the Trump administration of playing “games” with lives. San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

“I will tell you right now, I will not raise my children to think Donald Trump is an acceptable American leader,” Siebel Newsom said alongside her husband at a press conference.

“Nor that he is what the leader of our great country should behave like. I won’t raise them to think his terror enables his power and that his greed equals success. He is the exact opposite of what real strength looks like.”