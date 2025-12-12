Newsom Trolls Trump With His Own ‘Art of the Deal’

Gavin Newsom is hawking a 48th President-themed spoof of Donald Trump’s infamous Art of the Deal book, pitching it as ‘Gavin gold’ with a personal note from ‘King Newsom.’

The California governor, 58, on Thursday pushed the joke item through his online campaign merch operation and on X, targeting the 47th President, whom he has been needling online for months.

The product listing on Newsom’s webstore is titled “Gavin’s Gold Edition: The Art of the Deal” and carries a price tag of $480.48.

It describes the purchase as “Certified Gavin gold, signed personally with a note by King Newsom himself,” adding: “Purchase is a donation to Campaign for Democracy” and “Orders ship within 10 days.”

The “Gold Edition” is the latest in a growing line of gag merchandise Newsom has used to frame himself as a combative foil to Trump—often by mimicking the president’s branding instincts and turning them into fundraising bait.

Newsom promotes his signed 48-themed spoof Trump book on X X

The item appears in the same online “Patriot Shop” category that has previously sold tongue-in-cheek gear and other Trump-themed products that fit Newsom’s wider Trump-trolling playbook by mirroring Trump’s merch machine

In October Newsom debuted his $100 “MAGA kneepads,” casting the stunt as a jab at corporate leaders, universities, and other institutions he accused of folding to Trump.

Newsom doesn’t see Trump often, but needles him online almost constantly. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Newsom kept the kneepad gag going in a CNN interview segment with Jake Tapper, saying they had sold out.

The storefront has also leaned into other over-the-top parodies, including a $100 Bible and pro-Newsom hats and shirts.

Trump is constantly pushing merch related to his presidency, with this hat being a bestseller. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Off the store, Newsom has pushed shareable social media stunts too, including, this week, an AI video showing a sobbing, handcuffed Trump after a White House deportation ad sparked backlash.

He has even used smaller moments—like conservative outrage over how he sat at the DealBook Summit—to clap back at his critics.