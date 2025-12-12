Politics

Newsom Trolls Trump With His Own ‘Art of the Deal’

His webstore pitches the gag as a donation to his Campaign for Democracy.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announces efforts to reduce crime by deploying California Highway Patrol (CHP) crime suppression teams to hotspots in the state, during a news conference in his office in Sacramento, California, U.S. August 28, 2025. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
REUTERS

Gavin Newsom is hawking a 48th President-themed spoof of Donald Trump’s infamous Art of the Deal book, pitching it as ‘Gavin gold’ with a personal note from ‘King Newsom.’

The California governor, 58, on Thursday pushed the joke item through his online campaign merch operation and on X, targeting the 47th President, whom he has been needling online for months.

The product listing on Newsom’s webstore is titled “Gavin’s Gold Edition: The Art of the Deal” and carries a price tag of $480.48.

It describes the purchase as “Certified Gavin gold, signed personally with a note by King Newsom himself,” adding: “Purchase is a donation to Campaign for Democracy” and “Orders ship within 10 days.”

The “Gold Edition” is the latest in a growing line of gag merchandise Newsom has used to frame himself as a combative foil to Trump—often by mimicking the president’s branding instincts and turning them into fundraising bait.

Newsom promotes his signed 48-themed spoof Trump book on X
Newsom promotes his signed 48-themed spoof Trump book on X X

The item appears in the same online “Patriot Shop” category that has previously sold tongue-in-cheek gear and other Trump-themed products that fit Newsom’s wider Trump-trolling playbook by mirroring Trump’s merch machine

In October Newsom debuted his $100 “MAGA kneepads,” casting the stunt as a jab at corporate leaders, universities, and other institutions he accused of folding to Trump.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by California Governor Gavin Newsom upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on January 24, 2025, to visit the region devastated by the Palisades and Eaton fires.
Newsom doesn’t see Trump often, but needles him online almost constantly. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Newsom kept the kneepad gag going in a CNN interview segment with Jake Tapper, saying they had sold out.

The storefront has also leaned into other over-the-top parodies, including a $100 Bible and pro-Newsom hats and shirts.

Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds in Florence, Arizona, southeast of Phoenix, on January 15, 2022.
Trump is constantly pushing merch related to his presidency, with this hat being a bestseller. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Off the store, Newsom has pushed shareable social media stunts too, including, this week, an AI video showing a sobbing, handcuffed Trump after a White House deportation ad sparked backlash.

He has even used smaller moments—like conservative outrage over how he sat at the DealBook Summit—to clap back at his critics.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

