The two-alarm fire at the South Florida mansion belonging to Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was sparked by a child who was playing with a lighter, Davie Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told NBC News. “Thankfully, it was called in quickly enough that we were able to get to it and aggressively be able to contain the fire to the area,” Taylor said. No injuries were reported; Hill’s agent said the fire damage was mostly contained to a single room but that the smoke and water damage was significant.