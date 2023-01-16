Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out of Australian Open Day Before First Match
‘I’M DEVESTATED’
Combustible Aussie tennis ace Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Australian Open with a knee injury on the day before he was set to play his first match of the tournament. “I’m devastated obviously,” Kyrgios said Monday. “It’s like my home tournament. I’ve had some great memories here.” His physiotherapist, Will Maher, said Kyrgios “didn’t pull up great” from a charity exhibition match against Novak Djokovic on Friday which had been used as a “gauge” to see if he would be able to play at the tournament. “It’s obviously been pretty brutal before [one] of the most important tournaments of my career,” Kyrgios added. “It hasn’t been easy at all.” Separately on Monday police in the state of Victoria said they would be contacting Kyrgios after he was pictured riding on an e-scooter in Melbourne without a helmet and with a passenger—both of which are illegal in the state and could be punishable with fines, according to the Guardian.