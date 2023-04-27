Grim Reaper Nikki Haley Predicts Biden Will Be Dead Within 5 Years
MORBID
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has morbidly predicted that President Joe Biden, 80, will not live to see out a second term. The 51-year-old Republican presidential hopeful told Fox News that a vote for Biden would result in Kamala Harris moving into the White House before 2028. “He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” Haley said. Biden announced his re-election campaign on Tuesday with his White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying the president would serve the entire second term.