Watch ‘No Passport Required’ Tonight on PBS and Explore the World’s Best Eats

It’s a cliché because it is true: America is a melting pot. There are communities that represent the entire global population spread out across the country, infusing their neighborhoods with the traditions and cuisine of their homelands. You could explore the whole world without ever hopping on a plane.
In No Passport Required, Chef Marcus Samuelsson explores and celebrates the wide-ranging diversity of immigrant traditions and cuisines, from the Italian-American community in Philadelphia to the Portuguese-speaking world of Boston. Tonight, you can catch the season two premiere of No Passport Required, at 9/8c on PBS, pbs.org and the PBS App. Tune in to see how food connects us all (and get some good recipes to boot).