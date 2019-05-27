North Korea Hits Out At ‘Defective Human Product’ John Bolton

North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement Monday calling U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton a “war monger” and “defective human product.” The official communique came after Bolton accused the North Korean regime of violating United Nations Security Council resolutions over the weekend for test-firing short-range missiles earlier this year. “Bolton should not be called a security adviser who works to secure security, but an adviser for security destruction who destroys peace and security,” the unnamed North Korean spokesman said, according to USA Today. “It’s not that strange that crooked sound will always come out the mouth of a man who is structurally flawed, and it’s best that this defective human product goes away as soon as possible.”