NPR Fires Juan Williams

National Public Radio has fired Juan Williams after the commentator told Fox's Bill O'Reilly that people wearing Muslim garb on airplanes make him "nervous." NPR said the comment was "inconsistent with our editorial standards." Williams, who is African-American, has published multiple books on race in America. "I mean, look, Bill, I'm not a bigot," Williams told O'Reilly. "You know the kind of books I've written about the civil rights movement in this country. But when I get on a plane, I got to tell you, if I see people who are in Muslim garb and I think, you know, they are identifying themselves first and foremost as Muslims, I get worried. I get nervous."