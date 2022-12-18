NYPD Recruits’ Bathroom Sex Romp Gets Them Suspended, Report Says
CAUGHT IN THE ACT
Two NYPD recruits were suspended after fellow recruits caught them having sex in a bathroom at their training academy, according to The New York Post. Sources quoted by the Post identified the pair as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21, both of whom joined the department in July and were on the same assigned tour. They’re actively in a relationship, sources said. Recruits spend six months in the NYPD’s academy in the College Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, with access to a gym, indoor track and a “tactical village that emphasizes hands-on scenario-based training.” “These recruits don’t fear or care about getting caught breaking the rules,” one source in the department told The Post. The NYPD is reportedly conducting an internal investigation of the incident.