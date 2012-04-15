Obama Addresses Secret Service Scandal

CHEAT SHEET
With 11 Secret Service members pulled from duty in Colombia for having relations with prostitutes, President Obama says he expects the agents to act with the “utmost dignity.” The Secret Service is launching an investigation into the scandal and Obama says he’ll wait to hear the results before passing judgment. Though he says would be angry if the misconduct is confirmed because they represent the U.S. when abroad. Obama called for a "rigorous" and "thoughtful" probe into the events that occurred in Colombia.