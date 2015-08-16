Obama Aims for $1B Library, Foundation

President Barack Obama has been ambitiously planning his post-presidency, mapping out infrastructure that could cost as much as $1 billion, The New York Times reported on Sunday. Obama has been using White House dinners with influential guests and donors to discuss his life as an ex-president, which could include a “digital-first” presidential library equipped with modern technologies and a foundation with global reach. Obama’s associates have set a goal of raising at least $800 million for the Chicago-based presidential library, including construction costs, which they say is enough to avoid perennial fundraising, according to the Times. The president’s team has so far raised just over $5.4 million from 12 donor gifts ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. It’s unclear what the president’s foundation will focus on, but Obama has reportedly pushed dinner guests for ideas about how to make government work better.