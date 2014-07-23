Obama: Climate Change Caused Wildfire

CHEAT SHEET
Just in case the House wasn’t in enough of a tizzy over his last request for emergency funds, in a speech at a fundraiser on Tuesday, President Obama pointed to climate change as a reason for rampant wildfires. “A lot of it has to do with drought, a lot of it has to do with changing precipitation patterns, and a lot of that has to do with climate change,” the president said. The president has asked for $615 million in emergency funds to fight wildfires out West, notably in Washington state, where nearly 400 square miles have been burned.