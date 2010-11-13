Obama to Japan: U.S. Is 'Here to Stay'

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
President Obama, at an appearance in Japan Saturday, said the U.S. is "here to stay" among the world's rapidly expanding economies, and that other countries should not assume their road to prosperity will be "paved with exports to America." U.S. exports to Pacific Rim nations have increased by more than 60 percent in the last five years, but America's overall share of the trade has decreased. "We want to change that," Obama said. "We don't want to lose the opportunity to create jobs back home." The meeting in Japan came at the end of an Asian tour that was somewhat disappointing for Obama—particularly his failure to nail down an expected free-trade agreement with South Korea.