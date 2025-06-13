Aidan Is Officially the Villain of ‘And Just Like That’

And Just Like That… Aidan became evil.

Okay, maybe that’s an over-exaggeration, but how he acted with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) in this week’s new episode, and arguably the entire season thus far, it might as well be a fact.

Titled “Carrie Golightly,” the episode sees Carrie head to Williamsburg, Virginia, with Seema (Sarita Choudhury) after accepting an invitation to promote her work at a memoirist convention. She picks this convention over two more high-profile ones, thinking it would be a good chance to meet up with Aidan (John Corbett), you know, her supposed boyfriend.

The two have been (sort of) trying to have a long distance relationship, but it isn’t working out. And so, Carrie hops on a flight and heads down South, hoping her proximity to the man might entice him to see her.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett HBO Max

If you’re wondering, why can’t she say, “Hey, I would like to see you?” Well, you can blame Aidan for that. At the end of Season 2, right after they rekindle their romance, Aidan asks Carrie for a five-year break and to go no contact due to some issues with his son, Wyatt (Logan Souza).

Aidan breaks his own rule at the start of Season 3, calling Carrie to say he “aches” for her. What follows is that horrifying phone sex scene that I shall not talk about because it gives me the heebie-jeebies. As if traumatizing phone sex wasn’t enough, Aidan decides to extend a last-minute invite for Carrie to stay in his house, only for him to put her in the guest house, ignore her, and treat her like a side piece.

For fans of the show, this was more than enough to put Aidan squarely on their s**t list.

Jason Schmidt, Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett, Corbin Drew Ross, and Rosemarie DeWitt HBO Max

One of the top Reddit posts following last night’s episode was someone explaining their theory that Aidan is a controlling cult leader. Obviously, it’s a joke, but the fact that it’s even one is indicative of how people are feeling about him right now.

“Aidan is the danger. Cathy [his ex-wife] and the kids are being controlled by Aiden in the Virginia house,” the Redditor wrote.

They continued: “Every time he comes back into Carrie‘s life, it’s with a jump scare… He wears that terrifying jacket, he sneaks into her home… He has deteriorated into a cold-blooded potential killer.”

On X, people may not have called Aidan a cold-blooded potential killer, but their opinion of him wasn’t much better.

Omg the way I hate Aidan??? This is my second tweet about hating him but girl Carrie like cut this off are you kidding me. At this point, Big put her through less. #AJLT — Robyn (@robynalissa) June 13, 2025

“Omg the way I hate Aidan??? This is my second tweet about hating him but girl Carrie, like cut this off are you kidding me. At this point, Big put her through less,” one user wrote.

Another person theorized that Aidan must be playing some long game revenge against Carrie for cheating on him with Big (Chris Noth), and ultimately, choosing Big over him.

They weren’t the only ones who thought so.

#AndJustLikeThat idk if it’s subconscious or not but it seems like Aidan somehow is still punishing Carrie for breaking his heart all those years ago! Why does he have her apart from him like this and expect them to still have some type of relationship — 🫶🏽 (@tlx95) June 13, 2025

And even if fans didn’t buy into the revenge theory, they still hate Aidan and want them to break up.

If Carrie doesn't end it with Aidan, I WILL DO IT MYSELF #AndJustLikeThat — bee, (@belarks) June 13, 2025

Unfortunately, it seems like the whole Aidan relationship travesty might be a season-long arc. Let’s just hope that Carrie has learned something from her past relationships and breaks it off sooner rather than later.