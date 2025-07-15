Ariana Grande to Star in New Dr. Seuss Movie

Ariana Grande and Josh Gad voice acting in an animated movie together? And it’s going to be directed by Jon M. Chu, of Wicked fame?

Oh, we are truly blessed.

Warner Bros. announced today that the pop star turned Oscar-nominated actress will star in the animated movie, Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, an adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ beloved children’s picture book of the same name.

The book follows an unnamed protagonist, simply referred to as “you,” as they navigate the highs and lows of setting off on their own and finding their place in the world. Alongside themes of adolescence, the book focuses on teaching kids lessons about resilience, self-discovery, and confidence.

Oh, the Places You’ll Go will be Grande’s second collaboration with Chu after the Wicked and Wicked: For Good movies, in which she plays Glinda, the Good Witch. This will be Gad’s first project with Chu. Gad is well known in the voice acting community for playing Olaf, the irreverent snowman, in Disney’s Frozen animated films.

In addition to the stars already signed on for the film, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who previously won an Oscar for their work on La La Land, are set to create original music for the film, with Rob Lieber, known for 2018’s Peter Rabbit, listed as the scriptwriter.

Warner Bros. shared the news about the film on their social media platforms today, posting a collage of photos of Grande and Gad in the recording studio, with the caption: “#ArianaGrande & @joshgad - Oh, the Places You’ll Go! Directed by @jonmchu and #JillCulton, with original songs by @PasekandPaul. Coming to theaters in IMAX in 2028 🎈.”

Given the sheer number of Arianators in the world, it should come as no surprise to hear her fans were over the moon at the idea of hearing their diva’s voice in a animated film.

Her fans also made sure everyone knows how hard their queen is working, describing Grande as “booked and busy.”

One fan posted: “our girl is hard at work 🎬."

The film is currently slated for release in IMAX theaters on Mar. 17, 2028.