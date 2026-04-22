Colbert Nails Trump, 79, With Brutal Cankles Dig

Stephen Colbert took aim at Donald Trump’s health after the president claimed that he has time on his side when it comes to negotiations with Iran.

The Late Show host, 61, relayed Trump’s message that he has extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, before reading aloud one of the president’s lengthy Truth Social rants.

In his post, the 79-year-old president compared the durations of global conflicts such as World War I, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, contrasting these time periods with that of his war in Iran.

“I’m not going to let them rush the United States into making a Deal that is not as good as it could have been. I read the Fake News saying that I am under “pressure” to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly! Time is not my adversary...”

Donald Trump's cankles during the Japanese prime minister's visit to the White House. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Colbert could barely hold in his laughter, responding to the post, “Oh yeah? Have you taken a gander at your ankles lately?” The Late Show then displayed a closer look at Trump’s swollen ankles.

“It’s never a good sign when your shoes have a muffin top,” Colbert said.

The president’s swollen ankles have drawn increasing scrutiny, even prompting an evaluation by the White House Medical Unit in July. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, at the time, said, “In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit.”

Donald Trump's cankles are often seen spilling over his shoes. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty Images Images

Post evaluation, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which occurs when the body’s veins don’t allow the normal flow of blood. This, in turn, can cause swelling and aches. The condition is common, according to the University of California Davis, and affects one in three people in the U.S.

Throughout his second term, the Daily Beast has extensively reported on Trump’s declining health, as the president is seen frequently napping during Cabinet meetings, having mental slip-ups, and slurring his words.

According to an April YouGov poll, 29 percent of Americans believe Trump is facing a significant physical decline, while 22 percent believe he is experiencing at least a modest decline.