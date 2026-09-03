Dolly Parton Gets New Hollywood Walk of Fame Star After Shock Vandalism

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has replaced Dolly Parton’s star after the original one was shockingly vandalized in the wake of her death.

After news broke that the legendary singer died from a “brief battle” with cancer, her Hollywood Walk of Fame star became an unofficial memorial of sorts. Fans covered the site with flowers and tribute items, but vandals soon defaced the star.

Photographs displayed extensive damage, with the Queen of Country’s name barely visible and heavily scratched out.

KNX News reported on X that repairs were underway on Wednesday and that no suspects were known at the time. A video published by the Daily Mail showed crew members cleaning and repainting the star.

On Wednesday, Ana Martinez, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, told The Independent that the star had already been scheduled for repair due to cracks. The Hollywood Historic Trust Executive Director Lily Weiner explained that the repair timeline was moved up after Parton’s death.

The repair efforts began after a fan said she and her daughters had visited the star to place flowers and “pay our respects” when they came across the destruction.

Construction crews repair Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after a fan reported vandalism. ABC7

“When we arrived a custodian was cleaning and told us a woman kicked candles around then with the shards of one scratched the star,” she explained in a video on Threads. “Then a man came and stole the flowers that were there. He left soon after we got there and we got to work,” she added, displaying her daughters attempting to clean the star themselves.

Dolly Parton became the first woman in the 21st century to have two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Parton received her solo Walk of Fame star in 1984, alongside her Rhinestone co-star Sylvester Stallone. She received a second star in 2018, alongside her “Trio” creators, musicians Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. With this, she became the first woman in the 21st century to have two stars on the historic walkway.

The cultural icon died on August 25 in Nashville, Tennessee. Her health had deteriorated significantly after the death of her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, last year. Fans, loved ones, and major public figures have mourned Parton since she passed.

Parton was laid to rest next to her husband in a private ceremony in Nashville.