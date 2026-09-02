Dolly Parton’s Niece Reveals Why She Hid Cancer Diagnosis

Dolly Parton’s niece has shared why the legendary singer hid her cancer diagnosis before her death.

In a new interview, musician Jada Star revealed that her aunt “never wanted to worry anybody.”

“You know, we kind of kept all that stuff real private,” said Star, the daughter of Parton’s sister Freida. “I think it was just a shock on Tuesday.”

Parton died on Tuesday, August 25, at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Her representatives confirmed that the icon died after a “brief battle” with cancer. No further details on what kind of cancer she had have been revealed.

Like Star, an inside source told the Daily Mail that Parton didn’t inform the public about her cancer diagnosis because “she didn’t want her fans to worry.”

American country music star Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival on June 29, 2014. Cathal McNaughton/REUTERS

Fans were first alerted to Parton’s health conditions last September after she missed a scheduled appearance at Dollywood, her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“I have a kidney stone which caused me a lot of problems. Turns out there was an infection,” Parton said in a video at the time. That same month, she postponed six scheduled shows in Las Vegas, set for December 2025 to September 2026.

The singer told fans on Instagram that she was “dealing with some health challenges” and would have to undergo “a few procedures.”

But, she said, “don’t worry about me quittin’ the buisiness because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” adding, “I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

Her fanbase became more concerned after Parton’s sister, Freida, asked fans to pray for her well-being. Following panic and speculation about her condition, and in characteristic fashion, Parton released another video for fans, saying, “I ain’t dead yet.”

Flowers and other items in memory of Dolly Parton are left at the entry gate of Parton’s home following the passing of the country music icon, who died aged 80, in Brentwood, Tennessee, U.S., August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Seth Herald Seth Herald/REUTERS

But health issues persisted. Inside sources revealed that the singer deteriorated after the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025.

In March, she made a surprise appearance at Dollywood’s 41st anniversary, where she addressed her absence from several other events.

“I’ve not been touring, as you know. I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them,” she told the audience. “I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on. “I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally, and physically. But all is good.”

In the wake of her death, “Queen of Country” was mourned nationwide and globally.

The Empire State Building is lit pink in tribute to Dolly Parton after the announcement of her death at age 80, in New York City, U.S., August 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

Her family members have delivered emotional tributes to both Parton and her millions of fans. Parton’s death was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, in a video message that she had personally requested “years ago.” Seaver also shared that Parton had a distinctive request.

“Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton,” he revealed, “Because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.”

Parton’s sister Stella also shared that the award-winning artist was willing to try experimental treatments in order to help others fighting the same medical battle.

Dolly Parton poses for a portrait with her guitar at Dollywood circa 1993 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Ron Davis/Ron Davis, Getty Images

“My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I’ve ever known,” she said. “What the world saw is exactly who she was, so much so, she told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future.”

“She left the world a better place by being in it,” Stella wrote. “So let’s follow her example.”