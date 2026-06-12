Trump’s Rocker Nemesis Uses One Photo to Expose America’s ‘Idiocracy’

Jack White used a single photograph to mock how President Trump has turned America into the 2006 cult comedy film Idiocracy in a scathing new Instagram post.

The Trump-hating rocker taunted the president in a lengthy statement accompanied by a photograph of the White House lawn being transformed for Trump’s 80th birthday.

YouTube/@officialjackwhite

White wrote alongside the image, “America achieves total ‘Idiocracy’ all evidence of which is encased in this single photograph,” referring to Mike Judge’s dystopian comedy that features Terry Crews as a pro-wrestler president.

Terry Crews as President Camacho in “Idiocracy.” via 20th Century Fox

The photograph in question captures the preparation being put into the event, which Trump has obsessed over for months despite an ongoing war and rising cost-of-living issues for everyday Americans.

The 50-year-old rocker continued in an impassioned rant, calling the president an “orange conman” and “The Worst American of All Time.”

“I heard that RFK jr. and joe rogan are setting up a concession stand at the event selling raw milk and ivermectin (since they went to medical school and are fully qualified),” White quipped.

Rock and roll legend Jack White ripped into the president for his upcoming birthday celebrations. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRH

“Meanwhile the orange conman ‘loves the inflation’ from his purposeless war. How’s them gas prices MAGA folks? We ‘great’ yet? Hey at least your ra(c)pist in chief is building a billion dollar ballroom with your money. The Worst American of All Time #twaat,” he concluded.

The president will celebrate this Sunday with a UFC match on the grounds, which have been prepared for the event.

The White House South Lawn has undergone major changes and additions, turning the space into a temporary arena with seating for 5,000 guests.

Donald Trump shows an image of the White House with the Octagon to illustrate the concept of the Ultimate Fighting Championship planned for June 14, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

White’s evisceration of Trump comes after years of battling between the two. In April, White pronounced Trump the “worst President in the history of America.” Months prior, he ripped into the president’s “lackeys” and “sycophantic congressmen and women.”