Jane Fonda Shades Disgraced Congressman While Supporting Rival

Activist and actor Jane Fonda not-so-subtly dissed scandalous former California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell in a new ad for his opponent.

“Some politicians are impossible to trust,” Fonda, 88, narrates over a photo of Swalwell in the 30-second spot for his top rival, Tom Steyer. “Tom Steyer is a different story.”

“Progressives like me trust Tom because he’s been on the front lines with us for over a decade,” the two-time Oscar winner says in the ad. Stephane Mahe/REUTERS

In one fell swoop last week, Swalwell, 45, both resigned from Congress and dropped out of the California gubernatorial race, after facing extreme sexual misconduct allegations, including rape. The former congressman, who frequently paraded his wife during his gubernatorial campaign, was accused of rape and sexual abuse by multiple former staffers.

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell wrote in a statement. “I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

Fonda, the head of the Committee for the First Amendment, is an outspoken activist in addition to her acclaimed acting career. Tim Evans/REUTERS

Before his disgraceful resignation, the California congressman had been the lead Democrat in the race to fill the seat that will be vacated by Governor Gavin Newsom when he reaches his term limit at the end of the year.

California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell resigned from Congress in disgrace this month. Manuel Orbegozo/Manuel Orbegozo/REUTERS

In Swalwell’s absence, his Democratic rivals have jockeyed for pole position in the normally blue state, opening room for the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, Steve Hilton, to lead the pack, according to certain pollsters.

Fonda narrated an ad for Steyer just weeks after formally endorsing the progressive candidate. YouTube/screengrab

Fonda, an outspoken climate and political activist, endorsed the progressive Steyer, whom Trump labeled a “sleazebag,” earlier this month.

“Tom is the clear climate champion in this race,” she wrote in her endorsement. “He knows you can’t solve the climate crisis without taking on corruption in our politics, and he won’t hesitate to stand up to Donald Trump and his MAGA cronies.”

The Democratic candidate has drawn the ire of President Trump on more than one occasion.

Trump, 79, wrote a furious Truth Social post last week about Fox News’ coverage of the California Democrat.

Steyer chided President Trump for his rant on Truth Social about the California gubernatorial candidate. X/Screengrab

“Why is FoxNews showing SLEAZEBAG Tom Steyer, doing a big piece on him right now, and probably putting him ‘into play,’ instead of talking about Republican Candidates?“ he asked.

“Nobody cares about Tom Steyer, he is a LOSER, but Fox is making it possible for a guy like this to win,” he concluded.

In the new ad, Fonda outlined Steyer’s experience targeting fossil fuels and his focus on clean energy.

Fonda is an outspoken political progressive who has spoken out against Trump on numerous occasions. Jill Connelly/REUTERS

“Progressives like me trust Tom because he’s been on the front lines with us for over a decade,” the two-time Oscar winner continues in the ad. “Now, Tom’s the candidate who will beat the corporate interests, making your life unaffordable.”

Alongside his three Democratic and two Republican opponents, Steyer will take the stage Wednesday night for the first televised debate since Swalwell’s departure.