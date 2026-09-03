Jennifer Aniston Publicly Embarrasses Boyfriend With NSFW Joke

Jennifer Aniston has teased her new beau with a risqué joke as she interviewed him at his book launch in New York City.

The A-list actress, 57, joined her boyfriend, wellness guru Jim Curtis, 50, on stage to promote The Book of Possibility at the 92NY. Throughout the event, the couple’s banter made its way into viral clips.

Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston attend ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Kovac/Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE

In one such instance, Aniston revealed that she grew up going to gym classes and playing dodgeball at the building where the event was held.

“I went to Steiner School just down the street, so I would come to this wonderful building every Thursday for gym class,” she began. “And I wasn’t sporty...so it was dodgeball, and there were these huge red balls. And there was no, like, yard...so you had to run for your life.”

“It’s quite a full-circle moment to be back here with you, speaking of dodging balls,” Aniston quipped.

Curtis laughed in disbelief. She asked him, “Have I completely embarrassed you?” to which he replied, “We’re still on track.”

Jennifer Aniston went public with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, last year. Instagram/@jenniferaniston

It was a rare public appearance since the pair began dating in 2025. Aniston unveiled their relationship on social media last November, calling Curtis her “love.”

The Emmy-winning actress also called Curtis “extraordinary” in a December 2025 conversation with Elle. “He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to,” she said.

The couple has publicly praised each other throughout their one-and-a-half-year relationship. Presley Ann/Presley Ann/Getty Images for ELLE

The two later launched into a conversation about health, relationships, and love on Wednesday. After the half-hour-long interview, Aniston hugged her boyfriend goodbye, and he began to guide the audience into a meditation session, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Curtis continued to work the crowd, asking, “Be honest, how many people here just came here to see Jennifer Aniston interview me?”

“How many people here, despite that, are willing to try some meditation? How many people here are worried I’m going to try to hypnotize you and you’ll act like a chicken?”

During an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show last week, Curtis said he was “blessed” to be with the Friends star.

“My experience of her is so grounded and so open and caring and kind and loving. She has this group of best friends that are like family. So I feel incredibly blessed to be part of and welcomed into that family.”