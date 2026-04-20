Jessica Chastain’s political thriller is finally coming out after being delayed by Charlie Kirk’s death.

The Savant, an Apple TV drama starring Chastain, was slated for release in September 2025 but was postponed following Kirk’s assassination. It was unclear whether the series would ever be released, but Chastain revealed that it will soon appear on the streaming platform.

“Before it was like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to see it,’ but now I can say, ‘We’re going to see it,’” the Molly’s Game actress told Variety at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Santa Monica on Saturday.

Jessica Chastain plays a secret investigator in ‘The Savant.’ Apple TV

Sources told the publication that Apple is aiming for a July release.

Produced by the Oscar-winning actress, the eight-part thriller is inspired by a 2019 Cosmopolitan article entitled “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?” The piece traces an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups filled with “angry men.” In the adaptation, Chastain plays the investigator known as “Savant.”

Apple TV pulled the plug on premiering the series, with its first two episodes poised to air on Sept. 26. Kirk, a right-wing commentator and political activist, was shot and killed on Sept. 10 at a college campus in Utah.

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at the age of 31. Cheney Orr/Reuters

The studio announced its decision in a Sept. 23 statement, writing, “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone ‘The Savant.’ We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

Chastain publicly pushed back on the decision to delay the series, explaining in an Instagram post that while she valued her collaboration with Apple, she and the production company were “not aligned on the decision to pause the release” of The Savant.

The actress spoke to the “unfortunate amount of violence” America has experienced, citing events like the January 6th attack on the Capitol, the assassination attempts on President Trump, and the assassination of Kirk.

“‘The Savant’ is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever," Chastain said. Apple TV

“These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted. I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is,” Chastain wrote. “‘The Savant’ is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon.”

The Savant also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Pablo Schreiber, James Badge Dale, Cole Doman, Michael Mosley, Dagmara Domińczyk, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, and Toussaint Francois Battiste.

Charlie Kirk is credited with strengthening MAGA's grip on young men. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Kirk’s death sparked fierce debate about free speech in the country, with the entertainment world and public figures grappling with how to navigate commentary surrounding his assassination.

TV host Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air following comments on Kirk’s killing. South Park–which the MAGA base openly blamed for playing a role in Kirk’s shooting–pulled a planned episode from its 27th season, set to be the first after Kirk’s death. And actress Amanda Seyfried also made headlines for calling Kirk “hateful” and refusing to apologize for her remarks after backlash.