Jimmy Fallon Humiliates Trump by Interviewing ‘Natalie Harp’

Jimmy Fallon tore into the president’s increasingly dubious relationship with his personal assistant Natalie Harp, interviewing a Harp doppelganger on Thursday night’s The Tonight Show.

The sketch was inspired by the stories swirling about Harp, Trump’s 35-year-old executive assistant who rakes in $150,000 a year and has been a near-constant presence at his side.

Harp’s insistence on staying close to Trump, 80, was illustrated in a 2023 incident that has just come to light. According to CNN, Trump’s motorcade was once too full to include Harp, leading the personal aide to jump into the trunk of an SUV so that she wouldn’t be left behind.

Natalie Harp exits Marine One during Trump’s July trip to Michigan. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Like others, Fallon, 51, was baffled by the report, dedicating a significant chunk of his monologue to roasting both Trump and Harp.

Fallon interviewed a fake version of “Harp,” someone wearing blond locks who had scrunched herself into the back of a truck.

“Wait. I’m sorry, are you—in Trump’s trunk right now?” Fallon asked incredulously.

Harp has written to Trump that he is her “Guardian and Protector.”

“Oh, don’t be ridiculous. That would be humiliating,” replied “Harp.”

The skit continued with Harp 2.0 pretending not to be in the back of an SUV or obsessed with the president.

Fallon asked, “You have to admit, it’s a little weird that you’re so obsessed with the president that you can’t be away from his side for even one second, right?”

Donald Trump’s executive assistant Natalie Harp makes $150,000 a year. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

“That’s so unfair,” she responded. “What are you going to accuse me of next? Hiding under his bed while he sleeps and gently whispering love poetry so quietly that he thinks it’s just the wind? But I know what I’m saying. I know exactly what I’m saying, and I mean every word. Every single word.” The bit ended with fake Harp pulling out printed versions of her love letters to the president.

Harp’s relationship with the president dates back to 2020, when Trump invited her to speak at the Republican National Convention. In 2025, she formally assumed the role of executive assistant and personal aide.

Harp provided print-outs to Trump during his New York trial with a portable printer, earning her a memorable nickname. Curtis Means/Pool/Reuters

She has rarely left Trump’s side and has become known to feed his delusions and act as his “Human Printer”.

The Daily Beast recently published the full text of Harp’s intimate letters to Trump. In them, she tells the president, “You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down.” The letters, written when Harp was 31 and Trump was 76, revealed the infinite depth of Harp’s devotion.

This is part of the letter Harp sent to Trump, apparently around the time she accompanied Trump on a trip to Ireland and Scotland in 2023. Inside Trump's Head/The Daily Beast

The nature of their relationship has sparked serious doubt and concern among Trump’s staff—including the Secret Service, the White House counsel’s office, and security officials—as well as in the wider political landscape. Former Obama administration adviser David Axelrod sounded the alarm on the pair’s closeness and Harp’s lack of security clearance: she declined vetting for more than a year.

“If this story is true, and the person closest to the @POTUS and his thinking on a daily basis has no security clearance and refuses to submit to the process of getting it, it’s a deadly serious issue.”