Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Flaw in Trump’s Don Jr. Wedding Snub Excuse

Jimmy Kimmel revealed his theory on the devastating reality for President Donald Trump’s eldest son after his father skipped his luxury private wedding.

Donald Trump Jr., 48, married Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, 39, on Saturday at a private island in the Bahamas. The event was attended by around 40 people, all close friends and family members of the couple, but Trump himself was not one of them.

In a Truth Social post written the day before his son’s wedding, the 79-year-old president claimed that “circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America” prevented him from attending the event.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel shares Truth Social post from Trump ABC

In his monologue on Tuesday, Kimmel pointed out that Trump “golfs two, three times a week” and has found time to attend “UFC fights with Vanilla Ice,” yet was somehow “too busy for his son’s wedding.”

Kimmel jokingly consoled “poor Don Jr.,” telling him, “It’s sad but the truth is, Donald Trump, he just isn’t a guy who likes to go to...”

A collection of headlines showed up on screen, each covering a time where Trump attended a wedding during his presidency.

“Oh, never mind,” Kimmel said.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel shows multiple headlines of Trump attending people's weddings ABC

Kimmel jokingly looked on the bright side for Don Jr.:

“But [Trump] did say Don and Bettina are going to have a great marriage, and this is a man who knows a great marriage,” Kimmel said. “He’s had three of them himself.”

Kimmel suggested another reason Trump might want to skip out on a trip to a wedding in the Bahamas, referencing the ongoing scandal surrounding convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“Flying to a private island makes [Trump] miss his friend Jeffrey, who he lost,” Kimmel said with mock sympathy.

Kimmel is not the only one skeptical of Trump’s excuse for skipping his son’s wedding. Trump’s estranged niece, Mary Trump, claimed in a Friday appearance on The Dean Obeidallah Show that Trump simply does not like his firstborn son that much.

“Give me a break,” she said. “He doesn’t want to go because he can’t stand his kid.”

Political commentators also noted that Trump, who spent much of the weekend posting AI memes on Truth Social, did not seem too busy for the event.

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Don Jr. and Bettina are reportedly planning a second wedding ceremony, this one to be held at the White House.

People reported on Saturday that “Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to attend” the celebration, which does not yet have a public date.

Kimmel responded to the news, joking, “Well, [Don Jr.] would hope so. They live there.”

He added, “Can you imagine if they didn’t show up to that one, too? ‘We wanted to make it, but we were unable to go downstairs.’”