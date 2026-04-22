Jimmy Kimmel Hits ‘Flailing’ Trump for ‘TACO Tuesday’ Surrender

Jimmy Kimmel roasted “flailing” President Trump for backing down on his threats against Iran.

Trump told CNBC on Tuesday morning that he “expect[s] to be bombing” Iran if they did not agree to his demands.

By Tuesday afternoon, after Iranian leaders declined to meet Vice President JD Vance in Pakistan for negotiations, Trump extended his ceasefire indefinitely.

Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon.

“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted,” the president added.

“It is Taco Tuesday, so why not?” Jimmy Kimmel told his viewers after reading Trump’s post announcing the ceasefire extension.

The joke referenced the acronym TACO, which stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” Democrats have often used it to criticize Trump’s apparent flip-flopping on foreign policy.

Kimmel joked that Trump “is flailing” on his war in Iran, and made fun of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for her attempts to portray Trump as having a strong handle on the situation.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, clip of Karoline Leavitt defending Trump on Fox News. ABC

Leavitt declared in a Monday appearance on The Sean Hannity Show that Trump “does not bluff.”

Leavitt continued, “When [Trump] makes a promise, he follows through on it. And I’m not sure why, after 10 years of covering this president, the American media still cannot understand: when President Trump says he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it.”

Kimmel replied, “That’s right. Said he was going to end the war in Ukraine in one day. He said he’s going to release his tax returns, the new health care plan, the wall, Greenland...”

Kimmel noted that Trump’s ceasefire extension completely contradicts Leavitt’s declaration that the president doesn’t back down from his promises.

Kimmel concluded about Trump, “This is a man whose word is as good as the gold commode he sits on.”