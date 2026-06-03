Jon Stewart Predicts How Trump Would Fare on ‘Jeopardy!’

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart has a bold prediction for President Donald Trump’s potential success on Jeopardy!, the game show seen by many as a true test of one’s intellect.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

On Sunday, Trump, 79, declared himself to possess “extreme intelligence” in a midnight Truth Social post after acing his fourth consecutive “dementia test.” Stewart, 63, explained Trump’s potential Jeopardy! skills in a manner that the former New York real estate mogul could truly understand.

Trump declared himself to have "extreme intelligence" after getting a "PERFECT" score on his fourth consecutive cognitive test. Truth Social/Screengrab

“I’ve always felt that for intelligence–so where’s your brain located? It’s in the head. If you think about it as a New York apartment building, it’s the water tower,” Stewart said on The Weekly Show on Wednesday. “And what’s the most important thing in the water tower? Pressure and the hydraulics. And what does Trump have? Chronic venous insufficiency.”

“He’s got s--tty water pressure!” Stewart exclaimed, referencing Trump’s swollen legs, which were noted in the physical exam as having improved from his diagnosis last summer, without any further explanation.

“So what happens? No water pressure, no good,” he continued. “So as far as Jeopardy! is concerned, this dudes not getting the water pressure.”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart reacting to a Daily Beast clip discussing Trump's bloated ankles. Comedy Central

“I don’t think he would have good buzzer skills. That hand is like a little–it’s seen better days," a producer noted, referencing Trump’s purplish, bruised hand, which he covers with makeup.

“Boy, is that true, but talk about the bruising that would occur after a match,” Stewart quipped. “I think the only difference with Trump is he would still answer. He wouldn’t wait until the end; he would just blurt it out.”

The hands of US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L) and US President Donald Trump are seen at a healthcare affordability event in the South Court Auditorium of The White House in Washington, DC, on May 18, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

“I mean, he only just found out ‘dumb’ has a ‘B’ in it, so I don’t know if Jeopardy! is right," another producer added, referencing Trump’s rambling explanation of his “Dumocrats” jab.

“For those who don’t know, he was describing how he came up with ‘Dumocrat,’ and he was explaining to Lara Trump,“ Stewart said, putting on Trump’s voice. ”You know, I thought ‘Dumocrat,’ and I dropped the ‘B’ because most people don’t know there’s a ‘B’ in that."

“Well, most people who aren’t dumb know,” Stewart exclaimed. “How is this real?”

Even if Trump and his “extreme intelligence” wanted to test their might on Jeopardy!, host Ken Jennings may have a thing or two to say about it.

Jennings, 52, who holds the record for most consecutive Jeopardy! wins at 74 and took over the job from the late Alex Trebek, has been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration for years. He even took down numerous tweets on the subject and issued a public apology after his appointment as Jeopardy! host.

“The ‘prosecute the former regime at every level’ candidate has my vote in 2028,” the Jeopardy! host posted to Bluesky in January, hours after ICE agents murdered Renée Good in Minnesota.

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“He’s definitely more of a Wheel of Fortune guy,” a Weekly Show producer joked of Trump.

“I don’t know,” Stewart replied. “I think even the spinning of the wheel would throw him off. Vertigo.”