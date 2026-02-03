Jon Stewart ripped into Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for apparently trying to shut down the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case without any justice served to anyone involved.

In an interview with ABC on Sunday, Blanche declared about the Epstein case investigation, “This review is over.”

His statement held no weight with Stewart, however, who noted Monday that Blanche is a “Trump lawyer” and “the guy in charge of files that might implicate Donald Trump.” Blanche represented Trump in his 2024 criminal trial for business fraud in New York City, where Trump was found guilty on 34 felony charges.

Todd Blanche on This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC News

“We always knew that the people at DOJ releasing these documents weren’t on a fact-finding mission,” Stewart said in his monologue. “They were running interference.”

“None of these dudes, they’ve been on the plane, they’ve been on the island, they’ve been to his house, they’ve given him creepy cards with pubic hair, they’ve been accused by a multitude of women of a multitude of wrongdoings, and nothing has happened to any of them,” Stewart said, without naming names but referencing Trump’s illustrated 2003 birthday card to Epstein which contained a drawing of a woman’s body and pubic hair.

“Oh, except Prince Andrew,” Stewart added dismissively. “Oh, Prince Andrew, stripped of the title Prince. Oh, such a penalty.”

Trump has consistently denied knowing about or taking part in any of Epstein’s crimes, and has not been charged or convicted of any crimes in relation to Epstein.

Andrew, who was stripped of his title in October 2025, has also denied any participation with Epstein’s illegal activities, and claims not to have known about them.

Earlier in his monologue Stewart referenced some of the other high-profile figures who were named in the Epstein files so far, including Bill Clinton, and Elon Musk.

Both have denied knowledge of Epstein’s activities and have not been charged. Musk insisted on X that he would’ve been too busy to want to hang out on Epstein’s island. Clinton, meanwhile, agreed to face the House Oversight Committee on Monday to answer questions about his alleged involvement with Epstein.

Stewart ended his monologue by showing clips of Republicans like Lindsay Graham complaining about a “two-tiered” legal system in the United States.

Graham was using the term to criticize sanctuary cities, but Stewart flipped the argument around on him:

“After watching the politically well-connected skirt any form of legal accountability for horrible f---ing crimes, it seems pretty clear to me that there is a sanctuary city in this country,” Stewart said.

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart pointing to headshots of famous Epstein clients. Comedy Central

Stewart continued, “The real sanctuary city is where money and power protect you from the consequences of sex trafficking, or influence peddling, or taking half a billion dollars and giving away America’s AI infrastructure.”