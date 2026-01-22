Jon Stewart’s Show Suggests Diagnosis for Trump’s Gnarly Bruises

The Daily Show had a curious explanation for what caused President Trump’s latest bruise.

On Thursday, the late-night program’s X account shared a photo of the 79-year-old president from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, showing off the new bruise now covering a considerable portion of his left hand.

“Breaking: Trump annexes Gangreneland,” the account wrote—a double entendre referring to the condition where a lack of blood circulation results in severe swelling.

The Daily Show poked fun at the president's latest bruise. The Daily Show/X

The bruise in question is notable, even for the 79-year-old, who has previously been seen with severe bruising on his right hand. The administration has attributed the marks on his right hand to the president’s frequent handshaking.

The White House’s explanation for the left-hand injury, however, prompted more questions than it answered.

Trump was spotted with bruising on his left hand, not just his right. Getty Images

“At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to the Daily Beast.

Photos of Trump’s hand from the beginning of the Board of Peace event on Thursday morning showed that his hand was not yet bruised.

A White House official told the Daily Beast that the president’s daily aspirin intake, which doctors have said is four times the recommended dosage, contributes to his skin bruising easily.

Trump's hands have been scrutinized recently due to frequent bruising, which the White House attributes to aspirin usage and frequent handshakes. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The president’s time in Davos has included major developments beyond the highly visible bruising on his hand. On Wednesday, Trump backpedaled on his prior threats to purchase and control Greenland, a territory under the rule of the Kingdom of Denmark.

The president, who had previously refused to rule out using military action to seize the world’s largest island, said that he had come to an agreement over Greenland after speaking with NATO’s Secretary General, Mark Rutte.

“We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” Trump said on Truth Social after the meeting. “This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations.”

Though Trump refused to reveal details of the deal, sources told The Telegraph that the agreement concluded that the U.S. would not purchase Greenland, and that military bases on the island would be considered U.S. soil.

Trump changed his tune on Greenland after speaking with the NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump also rescinded his threat of tariffs against the eight European countries that pushed back against his repeated threats to take over Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, which were set to go into effect on Feb. 1.