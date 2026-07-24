Leslie Jones Nails Mitch McConnell in Brutal MAGA Takedown

Comedian Leslie Jones riffed on the mystery of Mitch McConnell’s health as she called on Americans to fight back against racism.

On Thursday night’s The Daily Show, Jones delivered a powerful segment, stitching together bizarre interviews from MAGA mouthpieces and examples of systemic and inherent racism from headlines just over the last few months.

She brought up the right-wing hysteria over actress Lupita Nyong’o’s casting as Helen of Troy in The Odyssey and the controversial jokes made during Netflix’s Roast of Kevin Hart.

Lupita Nyong'o plays Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan's adaptation. The casting choice caused a right-wing meltdown. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

“The white-wing media—I mean, the right-wing media—is doing its damnedest to gaslight us into thinking racism is not a problem anymore,” said the 58-year-old actress.

“Conservatives think if they ignore racism, it’ll go away, like those gay thoughts they be having,” she joked. “Doesn’t work like that.”

“Being friends with Black people means looking out for us, sticking up for us, understanding us. You have to put in the work. I put in the work for my white friends. Do you think I knew how to pronounce “Chappelle” wrong? No. But I learned, and I practiced,” she said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Jones turned her attention to a more harrowing story: the death of 18-year-old Mississippi teenager Nolan Wells earlier this month. Wells, who was Black, died after going on a boating trip with a group of white friends. Friends, family, and the community have demanded answers and a thorough investigation into his death.

“Nolan Wells’ life was just getting started. And after what should have been a fun, carefree afternoon, it was cut tragically short,” said Jones.

Nolan Wells' family is seeking answers over his mysterious death. Facebook/Christine Wonsley

“While we don’t yet understand exactly what occurred, we do know that stuff like this happens all the time. And Nolan Wells, sadly, is not the only Black child we’ve lost. When there’s a lone Black person anywhere, all these questions come up. Is it because white people weren’t looking out for us? Do they think it’s a joke? Is keeping quiet just easier than telling the truth?” she continued.

Jones then quipped, “Y’all need to realize that, unlike Mitch McConnell, racism is still alive and well.”

“Unlike Mitch McConnell, racism is still alive and well,” joked comedian Leslie Jones. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

The Kentucky senator’s health has been the subject of rampant speculation since June, when he was first hospitalized. Republicans are still questioning the validity of McConnell’s proof-of-life picture, as the 84-year-old’s team continues to maintain a level of mystery around his health.

But Jones merely touched upon this case, turning her attention back to the issue at hand.

“I know we can’t solve every problem overnight. But what we can do today, in memory of Nolan Wells and all of the Black youth we’ve lost, is stop indulging your own ignorance,” she said. “If you believe in equality, show up.”