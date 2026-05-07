Comedy Icon Joined by Sons in First Appearance Since Daughter’s Death

Comedy legend Martin Short surrounded himself with family in his first public appearance since his daughter’s untimely death in February.

On Wednesday, Short, 76, was flanked by his two sons—Oliver, 40, and Henry, 36—as he walked the Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre red carpet in Hollywood for the premiere of his retrospective documentary, Marty, Life Is Short. It is the comedy icon’s first public outing since his only daughter, Katherine, 42, died by suicide in February.

Martin Short was backed by his two sons and their wives at the premiere of his namesake documentary. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Longtime collaborators Eugene Levy, Selena Gomez, Billy Crystal, and Kate Hudson also made appearances at the premiere. His rumored partner, Meryl Streep, was not in attendance and is currently on a press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Short’s year has been filled with tragedy. His daughter’s death came less than a month after the loss of his close friend and collaborator, Catherine O’Hara, who died at the age of 71 from cancer. O’Hara appears posthumously in the film.

Short also lost his wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman, with whom he adopted their three children, in 2010. She died at just 58 from ovarian cancer.

Short and "Only Murders in the Building" co-star Selena Gomez embrace in the comedian's first public outing since his daughter's death. Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

In the documentary, premiering May 12, the comedian contends with a life overflowing with grief.

“In life, sometimes you hit a green light. And sometimes, for no reason, it’s red,” Short says in the film’s trailer, describing how he lost both his parents and older brother before he turned 20. “Mom died, and Dad’s health went fast. And I just was overwhelmed with, ‘I can’t. I can’t do it. I can’t do it.”

“We had speed dial to the funeral parlor,” Short added, solemnly. “But there were laughs during those years. That’s the point.”

LOS ANGELES - 1989: Actor and comedian Martin Short poses with wife, Nancy Dolan and kids, Katherine Elizabeth and Oliver Patrick for a portrait in 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joan Adlen/Getty Images Joan Adlen Photography/Getty Images

His daughter, who had been a clinical social worker, was found dead in her home on February 24 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world,” a representative for Short told TMZ after her passing.

Martin Short and his late daughter, Katherine, alongside fashion designer Tom Ford. Jeff Vespa/VF11/WireImage

After his daughter’s death, the comedian canceled all of his prescheduled public appearances—including the Actor Awards, where he was twice nominated for his comedic role in Only Murders in the Building, and his touring comedy show with Steve Martin, The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short.

His public outing at the documentary premiere adds a tinge of optimism to a year scarred by tragedy.

Marty, Life Is Short premieres on Netflix on May 12.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.