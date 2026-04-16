TV Star Defiantly Jokes About Disturbing Plane Incident

Euphoria star Natasha Lyonne is making light of the controversy around her removal from a Delta flight, this time making a facetious remark at a Planned Parenthood event.

The actress, 47, made headlines after she was escorted off a flight bound for New York, due to an onboard disturbance that delayed takeoff for over an hour. The incident occurred hours after attending the premiere for season three of Euphoria and was first reported by Page Six on April 9.

On Wednesday night, Lyonne made a playful reference to the incident at the Planned Parenthood gala in New York. The event honored artist Pink, 46, a longtime supporter of the organization.

“Talk about a legend,” Lyonne said on stage, while paying tribute to Pink. “She, like me, does not put up with people telling her what to do, how to act, or what to say... or when to fly.”

Her comments elicited cheers from the audience, as seen in a video posted by People.

Natasha Lyonne made defiant remarks at the 2026 Planned Parenthood Gala. Theo Wargo/Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“Made three flights since then!” the Poker Face star exclaimed. “Eat my shorts,” she concluded defiantly.

Lyonne has been openly speaking about the flight debacle on social media, posting a lengthy statement in its aftermath in which she claimed she was detained by ICE.

“I took a Lunesta once seated, to ensure some shut eye on the Delta One red eye flight to NYC,” she wrote on X.

The incident reportedly occured just hours after the HBO drama's season three premiere. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

“Boarded seamlessly with just a backpack and sneakers, eager for a nap. Plan was to be bushy tailed & beauty rested, as I was meant to head straight to glam for a slot with our beloved @DrewBarrymore, upon landing,” Lyonne continued. She then said immigration agents detained her.

“Sign of the times, I guess.”

She also reposted a Page Six post about the incident, simply captioning it with a series of emojis–nerd face, a banana, and an ice cube–and tagging accounts for Euphoria and design house Mugler.

Natasha Lyonne makes a cryptic post on X. screen grab

While seated in first class on the flight, Lyonne was observed by eyewitnesses to appear disoriented and failed to respond to flight attendants’ requests to close her laptop and fasten her seatbelt as the plane was preparing for takeoff. After some back-and-forth with attendants, the actress was escorted away. Her luggage had already been removed.

The flight’s captain told passengers there was a fellow passenger “who, for whatever reason… wouldn’t follow some basic commands.”

Natasha Lyonne has made several public appearances since the incident. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Lyonne has been open about her addiction and recovery journey, publicly announcing in January that she had relapsed after 10 years of sobriety. In March, she thanked fans for their support: “Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better and back on her feet.”