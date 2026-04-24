Nikki Glaser Roasts Katy Perry With Harsh Takedown at Gala

Nikki Glaser tore into pop star Katy Perry at the Time100 gala.

While hosting the big event in New York City Thursday night, the comedian turned her attention to CBS Mornings host Gayle King, 71, who was in attendance.

“Gayle, I love you so much, Gayle,” began Glaser, 41. “You had the courage to do something that so many people wouldn’t have the guts to do: Spend 12 minutes alone with Katy Perry,” she told King. “We thank you for that.”

Nikki Glaser hosts the 2026 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2026, in New York City. Jemal Countess/Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

King and Perry accompanied billionaire Lauren Sánchez-Bezos to space in April 2025, joined by Amanda Nguyen, Kerianne Flynn, and Aisha Bowe on a historic, all-female flight facilitated by Jeff Bezos’s aerospace company Blue Origin.

Glaser took another jab at King’s participation in the event, saying, “What really blows my mind is that we have actual astronauts here tonight. It’s insane. These brave people who risked it all to go up into space and search for the unknown. And by astronaut, of course, I’m talking about Gayle King.”

Film producer Kerianne Flynn, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, singer Katy Perry, activist Amanda Nguyen, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, and CBS host Gayle King pose for a selfie as they rocketed up into space. Blue Origin

Perry, 41, has found herself in the middle of a scandal after being accused of sexual assault by actress Ruby Rose. “Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--t what she thinks,” Rose commented on a post on Threads.

A representative of Perry vehemently denied Rose’s claims.

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” read a statement.

Glaser took jabs at several A-Lister honorees during the Time100 event, including YouTuber Mr. Beast, Kate Hudson, Victoria Beckham, and Hailey Bieber.

Nikki Glaser roasted A-Listers on the Time100 list. John Nacion/John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

“Welcome to the Time100, the one list you actually want to be on this year,” she said.

“Tonight, let’s have fun, support each other, and most importantly, drink enough to forget that we’re on the same list as war criminals,” Glaser joked.

Turning to Bieber, Glaser said the 29-year-old entrepreneur and wife of Justin Bieber “influenced millions of people to do the impossible: pay $30 for a smoothie.”

Of Beckham, Glaser said, “She was a global pop star, now a serious fashion designer. She’s married to David Beckham. She’s rich, successful, stunning. What’s it going to take to get you to smile? I mean, really. Smile! You’re one of the only British people who should.”

This year’s Time100 list included Glaser herself, described by actress Ali Wong as “one of the most hardworking people I know.”

“Every time she steps onstage, it’s like she’s performing magic tricks,” wrote Wong. “You can’t look away.”