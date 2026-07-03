The Best TV Shows to Binge Over Fourth of July Weekend

This week:

We recommend what to watch when you, as we advise, steer clear of the sun, heat, and outside, and stay in watching TV inside.

Come Stay Inside With Me

The Fourth of July is my favorite long weekend because, assuming you’re not on the guest list for a certain celebrity wedding (I keep checking my spam folder, just in case!), it is the holiday most suited to doing nothing. And that is one of my greatest passions.

I fear someone evil is about to croak, because it seems the gates of Hell have opened in preparation, heating the city to unbearable temperatures. But that’s perfectly fine for this weekend. Go to the beach, eat some hot dogs, and do the most American thing possible: lie in front of a blasting air conditioner watching endless hours of TV.

If that was how I was planning to spend my weekend (no comment), these are some shows that have aired over the last weeks and months that are, in my opinion, perfect for summer lazing. They fall on a spectrum of “can scroll through Instagram and dissociate while watching” to “you sure as hell better be paying close attention.” Follow your heart, and happy bingeing.

Whitney Rose, Captain Jason Chambers, and Heather Gay Bryan Schnitzer/Bravo

Below Deck Down Under

While some of us may work for people who get to spend holidays cruising the open waters on luxury yachts, the rest of us get our jollies by watching a TV show about it. Down Under is the best of the Below Deck suite of series. The crew of hotties is so likable, even as they snip and snap at each other under the pressure of serving demanding and entitled guests (or while inebriated and navigating love triangles). Then, o captain! My captain! There’s Captain Jason, the tall drink of Aussie water with the heart of gold, everyone’s biggest TV crush. I can’t think of a better way to spend a few hours than (figuratively) setting sail with him from your couch.

- Streaming on Peacock

Laurie Metcalf as Linda and Dan Levy as Nicky Spencer Pazer/Spencer Pazer/Netflix

Big Mistakes

I don’t know why I was initially skeptical of this series. (The trailer was confusing… The plot description was convoluted and off-putting… OK, maybe I do know why.) But it turns out that a Dan Levy buddy comedy/crime caper is quite delightful. The Schitt’s Creek mastermind plays a gay pastor (sure!) who gets accidentally tangled up with the mob after his chronic mess of a sister shoplifts what turns out to be a very important necklace. Timing is never great to be blackmailed by drug kingpins, but the fact that their mother, played by the incredible Laurie Metcalf, is running for mayor only makes things more stressful. The whole thing is funny and refreshingly fast-paced. But the real reason to tune in is Metcalf’s tour de force performance. A big “duh” for fans of the legendary actress. But still…

- Streaming on Netflix

Lexi Minetree in 'Elle' Jessica Brooks/Prime

Elle

This is the prequel series to Legally Blonde that people are going to have lots of feelings about. Mainly, its conceit—that Elle Woods’ family ran out of money and had to move to Seatlle, where the chipper teen is the odd blonde out among all the moody, plaid-wearing grunge kids—seems completely in conflict with the character we meet in the film. But once you get over that, the show is really cute. It’s more poignant than I bargained for, too, thanks to a surprisingly nuanced performance from June Diane-Raphael as Elle’s mom. Sometimes, it’s nice to just meet a show where it is, and enjoy it for that without thinking too much about it. What? Like it’s hard?

- Streaming on Prime Video

Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan Scott Gries/NBC

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

This is a mockumentary about Reggie Dinkins, a disgraced former football star, and Arthur, the down-on-his-luck director both hoping to return to the limelight by making a movie about his attempted redemption. The first few episodes of the series, from the team behind 30 Rock, are bogged down by a lot of scene-setting, but the show quickly becomes more and more 30 Rock-ish with each episode. And, to be clear, there is no higher compliment. Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe are a riot as the leads, but it’s when the show opens up to focus more on its assemble, especially the characters played by Erika Alexander and Bobby Moynihan, the Reggie Dinkins really starts scoring comedy touchdowns. (I dunno. That’s the best my gay a-- can do for a sports reference.)

- Streaming on Peacock

Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix

Running Point

I will steer clear of the sports references for this one. I promise. Though I do think it makes for great victory-lap viewing for Knicks fans, as the backbone of the season is similar to the NBA champions’ journey. The series is several things all at once: a sports show, a portrait of a dysfunctional family, a rom-com, and a feminist manifesto. It takes someone as much magnetic charisma as Kate Hudson in the lead for all that to orbit around without careening off into space. It’s a bright, slick, and shiny show, perfect for anyone who will be rejecting actual sunshine this weekend.

- Streaming on Netflix

Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning. Apple TV

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

I included this on the list both because it is very, very good and because I just needed another opportunity to rave about how wonderful Michelle Pfeiffer is in it. She plays Shyanne, the mother of the titular Margo (Elle Fanning), whose aforementioned money troubles force her to pivot to OnlyFans after becoming a single mom herself. A former Hooters waitress, she struts in tight jeans, big hair, and low-cut shirts: glamorous, if slightly tacky armor that only goes so far to hide her insecurities and her bleeding heart, particularly when it comes to her increasingly complex family. It’s an emotional, yet often hilarious performance—ranking among my favorite on TV this year. I’ve also just decided Shyanne is my summer style icon. Look out, New York.

- Streaming on Apple TV

Sam Reid in 'The Vampire Lestat' AMC

The Vampire Lestat

Obviously, you’re going to need something sexy and steamy to watch. (And listen, if you choose to just binge Heated Rivalry for the seventh time, you do you.) The Vampire Lestat is the continuation of the Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire series, shifting the perspective from Jacob Anderson’s moody Louis to the titular Brat Prince, played by Sam Reid. Basically, after the publication of the infamous interview, Lestat responds by going on tour as a rock star—a far cry from the sumptuous, gothic-romantic vibes of the previous New Orleans setting. It’s bombastic, it’s campy, and—just look at that photo—very sexy. It’s ideal viewing to accompany your transition into a summer vampire.

- Streaming on AMC+

Jeff Hiller and Kate O’Flynn in “Widow’s Bay.” Apple TV

Widow’s Bay

Telling people to watch Widow’s Bay over a holiday weekend is a bit like encouraging someone to watch Jaws right before leaving for a beach trip. It’s semi-traumatizing and too close to home, but also more thrilling and fun because of it. The series takes place in a New England island town whose mayor, played by Matthew Rhys, is desperate for it to become the next Nantucket or Martha’s Vineyard. The one pesky thing standing in his way: Widow’s Bay is absolutely cursed. As spooky as the show is, it’s also so goofy, with a breakout turn from Kate O’Flynn, whose performance is the perfect marriage of both. Widow’s Bay is just a blast.

- Streaming on Apple TV

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A veteran of The Late Show With David Letterman unloads on CBS for killing the show he started. Watch here.

I’m fascinated by everyone turning on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for openly saying he won’t ever talk about politics again. Read more.

What to Watch This Week:

Backrooms: One of the biggest hits of the year will be available to rent and buy, if you prefer your horror at home. (Tues. on VOD Platforms)

Trying: No show has nailed Ted Lasso vibes as perfectly as this incredibly sweet, charming series. That’s a compliment! (Wed. on Apple TV)

The Real Housewives of Orange County: It’s the historic Season 20 of the Housewives franchise that started it all, for better or worse. (Thurs. on Bravo)

What to Skip This Week:

Young Washington: Just because the country is turning 250 doesn’t mean movies about its history need to be so old fashioned. (Now in theaters)