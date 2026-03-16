Trump Nailed by Billboards That Parody Best Picture Oscar Winner

Hours before the Oscars took place, movie posters mocking President Donald Trump and condemning the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran appeared across Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Activist group Everyone Hates Elon plastered the images across the city, spoofing Paul Thomas Anderson’s aptly-named One Battle After Another as a template. The mock posters featured the title of the film, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards last night.

A billboard featuring U.S. President Donald Trump produced by Everyone Hates Elon is displayed on Sunset Blvd. on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The “acting credits” at the top of the faux movie poster were attributed to President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

A fake quote from the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein reads, “A great distraction,” with the words, “From the Directors of the Gaza Genocide,” appearing at the top.

In place of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in Anderson’s film, came pictures of Trump, Netanyahu, and scenes of war: an explosion of fire and smoke, and a war-torn city. The poster also featured a five-star rating from Palantir, helmed by MAGA-friendly billionaire Peter Thiel.

“After promising no foreign wars, it turns out Donald Trump wants ‘One Battle After Another,’” a spokesperson for Everyone Hates Elon said.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine participate in a transfer of the remains of six U.S. Army service members who were killed in Kuwait amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, U.S., March 7, 2026. Nathan Howard/REUTERS/Nathan Howard

“Spoiler: you already know who dies in this film, and it’s not just the bad guys,” the group added. “It’s American service people and school girls in Iran.”

Everyone Hates Elon was referring to the U.S. bombing of an Iranian elementary school in a strike that killed 175 people, mostly children.

The ads were placed across Hollywood without permission, the group said. The collective took aim at the self-proclaimed “peace president” amid the ongoing conflict.

“And the Academy Award goes to…. Donald Trump for acting like he wouldn’t start costly foreign wars that kill innocent people 🏆," the collective wrote on Instagram.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Everyone Hates Elon, a British activist group, has made headlines for its large-scale campaigns attacking power-abusing MAGA billionaires and politicians.

In July, the group joined several activists in Venice to protest Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish wedding. The guerrilla collective unfurled a massive image of the Amazon billionaire in the city’s Piazza San Marco, reading, “If you can rent Venice for your wedding then you can pay more tax.”

A few months later, the group once again created and placed a giant image in public, this time attempting to “ruin Trump’s U.K. visit.” Ahead of the president’s state visit, Everyone Hates Elon placed a blown-up portrait of Trump and Epstein on the grounds of Windsor Castle. “We’re ready to make sure Epstein haunts him everywhere he goes,” a spokesperson for the group told the Daily Beast.

This year’s Oscars platformed politics in ways that ranged from subtle to impassioned. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at the President and his wife’s Amazon doc while presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, saying, “Oh man, is he going to be mad his wife wasn’t nominated for this.”

Second-time host Conan O’Brien also made a series of jabs on stage, coming for MAGA artist Kid Rock and referencing the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein scandal. Meanwhile, several stars protested in support of Palestine and in favor of abolishing ICE.