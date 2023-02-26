Madonna’s Oldest Brother Dead at 66
TRAGIC
Madonna’s oldest sibling Anthony Ciccone has died at the age of 66. The pop legend’s brother in law, musician Joe Henry, confirmed the news Saturday with an Instagram tribute to Ciccone. "I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone,” 62-year-old Henry shared. “Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you.” Ciccone had reportedly struggled with alcoholism and had a tumultuous relationship with his family, including Madonna. In 2011, he told the Daily Mail “I never loved her in the first place, she never loved me. We never loved each other.” However, the Mail reported in 2017 that he’d completed a rehab program and reconnected with his family. Sources told PageSix he’d been in touch with his family in his final weeks. Henry admitted to familial scuffles in his tribute, saying they “tangled in moments, as true brothers can.” Madonna hasn’t released a public statement yet.