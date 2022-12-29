Ole Miss Coach Accuses Texas Tech of Hurling Racial Slurs During Bowl Game
'SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS'
University of Mississippi head football coach Lane Kiffin claimed a Texas Tech player used a racial slur and spat on one of Mississippi’s players during the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday night. Texas Tech, however, responded by refuting the accusation. During a confrontation in the final quarter of the game, Kiffin said Ole Miss players told him they heard and saw a Texas Tech athlete spitting and using racist language against their teammate. Texas went on to win the game, 42 to 25, and Kiffin denied that his allegations of racism and assault had anything to do with Ole Miss’ loss. Texas head coach Joey McGuire said in a statement their team was “disappointed an opposing head coach decided to insinuate serious allegations that are false and irresponsible.”