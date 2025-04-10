Olivia Munn Crashes ‘Daily Show’ to Roast Donald Trump’s Tariff Surrender

Olivia Munn gatecrashed The Daily Show on Wednesday to take aim at President Donald Trump’s backflip on global tariffs.

Munn was expected to appear as a guest later in the show, but instead, she appeared during host Desi Lydic’s monologue, who herself expressed confusion over President Donald Trump’s recent tariff pause.

Munn sarcastically broke down the supposed genius of Trump’s tariff strategy, which saw him issue a 90-day pause on most tariffs Wednesday, while also significantly raising the tariffs on China.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump knows exactly what he’s doing,“ Munn explained. ”He put tariffs that destroyed the global economy, so then he took them off and now it’s only mostly destroyed.“

She continued, “Now to avoid tariffs coming back, other countries will cut deals with us for better trade terms and our deficit drops to zero. Problem solved.”

“Okay,” Lydic said. “I see, and that’s when we drop all the tariffs?”

“No, b---h,” Munn replied.

Munn jokingly explained the Trump administration’s plan: “Then we hit them even harder. 400% tariffs. We bomb their factories. We catch those penguins on that island and we eat them. Then the other countries will really come begging.”

Lydic soon asked, “Olivia, why? How does any of this make up the trade deficit?”

“Desi, baby girl, it’s not the trade deficit,” Munn said. “This is all to make up for Donald Trump’s enormous deficit of attention and love.”

She elaborated, “He’s just a boy standing in front of the world asking to have his a-- kissed. And once the world fills the aching hole in his heart, the tariffs will end.”

“But that will never happen,” Lydic said. “There’s not enough attention in the world to make him feel like a human again.”

Munn replied, “Exactly, b---h.”