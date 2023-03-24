Olivia Wilde’s Lawyers Complain Jason Sudeikis Is Bleeding Her Dry
‘LITIGATE HER INTO DEBT’
Olivia Wilde’s lawyers have claimed in new court filings that she can’t afford to keep up with the endless filings she says her ex-hubby, Jason Sudeikis, is throwing at her in an effort to “litigate her into debt.” The increasingly nasty court battle between Wilde, famous for her role in House, and Sudeikis, the star of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, is over a years-long custody battle for their young kids. The two split in Nov. 2020 and have been duking it out ever since over child support and how much time their kids, aged 8 and 6, should spend in Los Angeles with Wilde, and New York with Sudeikis. In a recent court filing viewed by the Daily Mail, Wilde alleged that Sudeikis has been acting in “bad faith” over their kids’ future and trying to send her broke. Sudeikis had been trying to move the custody battle to a Brooklyn courtroom, but reportedly had the motion denied by a judge for a second time on Thursday.