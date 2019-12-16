Order These Best-Selling Allbirds Shoes Today and You'll Get them Before Christmas
There's no denying that Allbirds is not only a great shoe for yourself but also a really great gift for someone else. And with today being the last date for shipping to get before Christmas, we thought we'd help you shop. So, here’s what to pay attention to:
As I’ve written about, I’m a fan of the Mizzle Runner. "While the original Runners felt like a comfy wool sock attached to a rubber sole, these feel substantial on your foot the way a sneaker should feel. I wore these through heavy rains in New York City, with puddles collecting at the corner of every single street, and my feet remained bone dry."
Men's Wool Runner Mizzle
Women's Wool Runner Mizzle
Another Scouted contributor has praised the Tree Skippers, saying, “possibly the lightest shoe I’ve ever worn without feeling like I’m losing traction or support.”
Men's Tree Skippers
Or, you can go for the newer Tree Breezer flats or the classic Wool Runners in one of their fall or limited edition colors.
Women's Tree Breezers
Men's Wool Runners
