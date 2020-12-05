CHEAT SHEET
Oregon Doc’s License Suspended Over Anti-Mask Boasts at Pro-Trump Rally
An Oregon doctor who boasted about his anti-mask policies at a pro-Trump rally last month had his licensed suspended, KGW reported Friday. “I and my staff, none of us, not once, wore a mask in my clinic,” Dr. Steven LaTulippe said at the “Stop the Steal” rally, according to video posted by the Multnomah County Republican Party. In doing so, he was admitting that he violated a state order that requires masks in health-care settings, and the Oregon Medical Board stepped in. The suspension means that LaTulippe—who claimed the virus that has killed nearly 280,000 Americans is “nonsense”—is barred from practicing medicine indefinitely.