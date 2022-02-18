Two Key Organizers Arrested in Crackdown on Canadian Trucker Protest
GET TRUCKED
Two key organizers of the Canadian trucker protest against COVID vaccine mandates were arrested Thursday as the disruptive demonstration stretched into its third week. Tamara Lich and Chris Barber had been visible leaders of the so-called Freedom Convoy protest and were both named in a lawsuit by Ottawa residents and businesses who are seeking millions of dollars in damages for disrupting their city. They were in custody and expected to be charged criminally, Canadian media reported. Lich had said earlier Thursday that she thought her arrest was imminent and her bank account had been frozen. The federal government declared a state of emergency on Monday, making it illegal to be in the areas around Parliament Hill for anyone other than Ottawa residents with lawful reasons. Police had reportedly told protesters earlier on Thursday that they had to begin leaving.