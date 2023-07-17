CHEAT SHEET
Original ‘Holy Grail’ 2007 iPhone Sells for $190K at Auction
An original, unopened 2007 iPhone sold for a record $190,372.80 over the weekend. The rare 4GB version of the cell phone was launched by Steve Jobs in June 2007 but discontinued by Apple just two months later owing to poor sales. Most of the first iPhone buyers opted for the 8GB version which was released at the same time—making the 4GB model incredibly rare and considered a “Holy Grail” among collectors, according to LCG Auctions, which oversaw the record-setting sale. The phone, which was expected to sell for somewhere in the region between $50,000 to $100,000, originally retailed in stores for $599. The more common 8GB first-generation iPhone cost $100 more.