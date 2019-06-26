CHEAT SHEET
‘I HATE IT’
Trump Blames Democrats for Drowning Deaths of Migrant Father, Child
President Trump told reporters on Wednesday that Democrats and their immigration policies make them responsible for the deaths of a father and a 23-month-old girl in the Rio Grande river earlier this week. When asked about the photo, Trump said he “hate[ed] it.” “[A]nd I know it could stop immediately if the Democrats change the law,” Trump said, according to The Hill. “They have to change the law. And then that father, who probably was this wonderful guy, with his daughter—things like that wouldn’t happen.” “If we had the right laws that the Democrats are not letting us have, those people; they wouldn’t be coming up. They wouldn’t be trying,” he added. This comes after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presented the picture, taken by a Mexican newspaper, on the Senate floor earlier Wednesday. “President Trump, I want you to look at this photo. These are not drug dealers, or vagrants or criminals. They are people simply fleeing a horrible situation in their home country for a better life,” he said.