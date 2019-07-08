Save 37% on the Top-Rated Daylite Daypack During Amazon’s Day-Long Sale On Osprey Outdoors Gear

It’s no simple task finding a backpack that functions for everyday needs that cover anything from commuting to gym sessions and day hikes. Adding office-appropriate style and breathability for warmer days further narrows down our options. But that’s where bags like the top-rated Osprey’s Daylite Daypack shine through — and it’s on sale on Amazon today only for $31 — part of a larger sale on two dozen Osprey products to set you up affordably this summer.

The nylon Daypack is built with side mesh pockets for anything you need to stow or grab quickly, a front pocket with a clip for your key and organization for your valuables, and an internal laptop pocket for your precious electronics. What’s more, you’re getting Osprey’s iconic hydration reservoir pocket and breathable Spacermesh shoulder straps, to find a perfect fit that won’t soak your shirt in sweat. More than 400 reviewers left the Daypack a 4.5-star average rating and you’re scoring 37% off its typical price in the last couple of years. The dark blue-and-orange colorway is really striking in that it fits your look for the office or a casual day around town and, at the same time, will stand out in any patch of woods where you set it down so that it will be easy to find. Speaking of which, the Daypack is just one of two dozen outdoor gear items on sale during the larger Osprey sale that ends tonight. If you’ve been waiting to grab a great bag for your summer strolls that can serve you well during hikes, you’ve just found it on sale. Get it on Amazon >

