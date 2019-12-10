Six Dead, Gunman Killed After Czech Republic Hospital Shooting
At least six people have been killed in a shooting at a hospital in the Czech Republic, the BBC reports. The suspected gunman, who has only been identified as a 42-year-old man, managed to escape the scene but later shot himself dead as police approached his car. The suspect used a handgun, according to police. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the city of Ostrava. The head of the hospital, Jiří Havrlant, told reporters all of the victims were patients, and that the suspect shot people at close range in their heads and chests. Four of the dead are men and two are women, while another man and a woman had to be operated on. Gun attacks in the Czech Republic are rare, but gun ownership is high relative to the rest of Europe because of the popularity of hunting.