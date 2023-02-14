CHEAT SHEET
Ousted State Attorney Reignites Legal Battle Against DeSantis
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County Florida, has announced he will appeal a federal judge’s decision to not reinstate him after being removed from office last year. Gov. Ron DeSantis ousted Warren in August after alleging the attorney was refusing to enforce certain state laws, primarily citing a nationwide pledge Warren signed in June 2022 to not pursue cases that criminalize abortion, a procedure illegal in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy. While a federal judge ruled last month that DeSantis violated both the Florida state constitution and the first amendment in removing Warren, he also ruled that he did not have the authority to reinstate the attorney.