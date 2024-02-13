Over 1,100 Flights Canceled as Nor’easter Brings Heavy Snow
WILD WINTER
Over 1,100 flights have been canceled across the U.S. on Tuesday as a powerful nor’easter hits the Northeast with strong winds and heavy snowfall. A total of 1,143 flights had been grounded before 9 a.m. ET, according to FlightAware.com. Regional carrier Republic Airways was hit hardest by the disruption, canceling 267 flights or almost a third of its total schedule, according to FlightAware. Endeavor Air and JetBlue also scrubbed over 100 flights each, the data shows. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected in the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England on Tuesday. “This will include the greater New York City metropolitan area,” forecasters said. “Some areas especially over southern New England are expected to see as much as 6 to 12 inches of snow, with lesser amounts of 3 to 6 inches elsewhere, and this heavy snow is expected to produce locally significant travel disruptions.”