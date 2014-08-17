CHEAT SHEET
    Pakistanis Rally for PM to Quit

    Tens of thousands of Pakistanis protested in the nation's capital on Sunday, calling for the current prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, to resign. It's been just over a year since Sharif took power after a landslide election, but the public has turned against the “corrupt” prime minister. The rally was led by opposition leaders, cleric Tahir ul-Qadri and Imran Khan, a former cricket star. Sharif has been struggling to maintain popular support while the country has been plagued with a sluggish economy and a Taliban insurgency. As a result, many young and disenchanted men have increasingly turned to anti-Western militant groups, instead. Student Muhammed Qasim, 21, said” I told my parents, if I am martyred, pray for me."

