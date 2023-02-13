Cops Find Cocaine in Florida City Councilman’s Shoe After DUI Bust
A Republican city councilman was found to be carrying cocaine in his shoe while riding his motorcycle drunk through a Florida neighborhood on Saturday night, police said. According to an arrest report, an officer witnessed Palm Bay City Council member Pete Filiberto zooming straight through two stop signs and into a residential part of town. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, only for Filiberto to speed away and attempt to make a U-turn to evade his pursuer, the report said. The local official then lost control and toppled over. The officer caught up to him and, noticing the smell of alcohol on Filiberto’s breath, took him into custody. The cocaine, packaged in a plastic container in his shoe, was only noticed while he was being processed at the police station later, the report said. Filiberto was arrested under suspicion of DUI and possession of a controlled substance, as well as reckless driving and operating a motorcycle without a license. The City of Palm Bay said in a statement that formal charges were pending while an investigation into the incident was underway.